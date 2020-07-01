REGINA -- A man is facing drug and weapons charges after he fired a long barreled gun into a wall inside a Regina home on Tuesday.

According to police, it happened around 8:04 p.m. at a home in the 2300 block of McTavish St.

Police say the man had been handling the gun and accidentally shot it into the wall.

No one was injured.

Police seized the gun, as well as a large amount of narcotics.

The man was arrested and faces numerous charges including posession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a firearm knowing that it was obtained illegally

The man will be appear in court on July 2, 2020.