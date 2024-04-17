Man arrested following break and enter at Victoria Ave business

Police have arrested a man following his alleged involvement in a break-in on Victoria Avenue East.

At around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Regina Police Service (RPS) received a call reporting a suspect had smashed a glass store front and made off with various pieces of merchandise at a business on the 400 block of Victoria Avenue East.

The caller was alerted via security footage, Regina police explained in a news release.

Officers responded, viewed the footage and were able to identify the suspect.

Around three hours later, officers discovered the suspect walking in the area of 11th Avenue and Halifax Street and arrested him.

A search following the arrest turned up the stolen merchandise, according to police.

The 34-year-old accused was charged with break and enter and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused made their first appearance in provincial court on Wednesday.