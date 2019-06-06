

CTV Regina





Police have charged a man who was pointing a loaded bow and arrow at vehicles on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue around 4:10 p.m. for reports of a man with a weapon. Police say they found the suspect carrying the bow, and he was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

Shaun Allary, 43, has been charged with possession of a weapon and failure to comply.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.