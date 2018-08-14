

CTV Regina





A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital after an assault with a weapon on Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the 1300 block of Garnet Street around 5:30 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

The man suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.