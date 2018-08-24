

A man described as a “high risk to reoffend” by police will be living in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.

Police say Jason Paul Thorne, 41, has a criminal history including sexual offences and police say he has a history of reoffending. According to police, he “poses a high risk for acts of sexual offending against female children.” Thorne is described as an Indigenous man, 5’9” tall and around 170 pounds. He has a medium build, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Thorne has a number of conditions he must follow, including he must carry a release certificate and identity card provided by the releasing authority.

Anyone with questions about Thorne’s release can contact police at 306-777-6500. Police should also be notified if someone believes Thorne is in violation of any of his conditions.