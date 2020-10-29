MOOSE JAW -- A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a homicide in Moose Jaw.

The Moose Jaw Police Service launched an investigation into the stabbing of at 33-year-old man, which resulted in his death.

On Wednesday evening, police were called to the 0-100 block of Stadacona St. W. When they arrived, the victim was suffering from stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Moose Jaw Police identified the victim as 33-year-old Shaun Holmes.

Police were led to a home in the 400 block of Ominica St. E. where the suspect, a 33 year-old man, was barricaded inside.

“After extensive efforts were made for the suspect to surrender himself, assistance was obtained from the RCMP Emergency Response Unit (ERT),” Moose Jaw police said in a news release.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning police were able to arrest the suspect.

Vincent William Picken, 33, has been charged with second degree murder and several breaches of court orders.

Picken appeared in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Moose Jaw police.