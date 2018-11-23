

CTV Regina





A 53-year-old man has been charged with arson with disregard for human life in connection to a fire at a condo unit earlier this month.

Police and firefighters were called to a building in the 6500 block of Rochdale Boulevard around 3 p.m. after reports of a fire. One man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire significantly damaged the building. Further investigation led to the arrest of Ricky Thomas Clark, 53.

Clark has been charged with arson with disregard for human life. He has been released on an officer undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.