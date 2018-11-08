Crews respond to fire at Rochdale Boulevard
Crews respond to a fire on Rochdale Boulevard on Nov. 8, 2018 (Katy Syrota / CTV Regina)
Crews were battling a fire on Rochdale Boulevard and Arnsason Street on Thursday afternoon.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the upper level of a multi-unit building.
The fire began around 3 p.m.
Regina police are also at the scene redirecting traffic.
One person has been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.