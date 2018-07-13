

CTV Regina





A 71-year-old Regina man has been charged with sexual assault after a woman was assaulted at a city pool last weekend.

Police say the woman reported the incident to pool staff when it initially happened and police were called. No one matching the description of the suspect was initially located, but police later located a man and charged him.

Feliciano Ochoa of Regina has been charged with sexual assault and breach of probation. He has since been released on bail under the condition that he not have any contact with the victim or attend any public park or swimming pool.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday on the charges.