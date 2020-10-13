REGINA -- A 24-year-old man has died after the ATV he was driving crashed with a passenger car.

Indian Head RCMP said on Tuesday they were dispatched on Oct. 10 at about 8:15 p.m. to a serious vehicle collision on Highway 48 west of Vibank, Sask.

Fire Department, EMS and Fort Quappelle RCMP Detachment members assisted with traffic control, treatment of the involved people and the investigation, RCMP said.

The crash occurred between a passenger car and the ATV. Both were travelling on the highway, RCMP said.

The man driving the ATV was declared dead on scene. He was a resident of a rural area near Vibank.

The women and child in the passenger car were assessed by EMS at the scene but released.

With the assistance of an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and the Provincial Coroner Service, the investigation into the collision is ongoing, RCMP said.