Man faces 5 charges after multiple collisions on Ring Road: Regina police

A driver in Regina is facing five charges following a string of collisions on Ring Road.

At around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to a complaint of a red, sport-utility vehicle driving erratically in the eastbound lane of Ring Road.

The vehicle was approaching the Winnipeg Street underpass when it allegedly struck multiple vehicles travelling on the eastbound lanes.

An RPS investigation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old man.

The accused faces five charges including failure to stop after an accident, flight from a peace officer and impaired operation of a conveyance by alcohol, drugs or a combination.

The accused is set to make his first appearance on these charges in Provincial Court on Jan. 18.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, according to RPS.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.