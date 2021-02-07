REGINA -- A Regina man is facing a fine for breaking the Public Health Order after he was found hosting a gathering at his home on Sunday morning.

At around 1:15 a.m. police were called to a home in the 1600 block of Montague St. It was reported that a group of people were gathering over the limit at the home.

When police arrived, seven people were inside the home, some did not live in the home.

The resident of the house was issued the ticket.