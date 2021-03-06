REGINA -- A Regina man has been issued a ticket for breaking the Public Health Order following a gathering on Friday, according to the Regina Police Service.

In a release, police said it received a complaint about a group of people gathered in a home in the 3000 block of 25th Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they confirmed there were nine people in the residence, including one person from Saskatoon.

Police said the gathering was breaking the Public Health Order limiting indoor private gatherings to members of the same household.

The resident at the address was issued a $2,800 ticket.