REGINA -- Police are investigating after a man was declared dead in the 1200 block of Rae St. on Saturday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 7:40 p.m. after a report of a gunshot and an injured person. An unresponsive man was found in front of a house in the area.

EMS attended and pronounced the man dead.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting in the ongoing death investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).