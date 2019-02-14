

CTV Regina





Regina police are investigating after a man was found dead in North Central early Thursday morning.

Police say a man’s body was found outdoors in the 800 block of Montague Street. He was confirmed dead at the scene by EMS.

An alleyway was blocked for several hours for the police and Coroner’s Office to investigate.

According to police, the man has been identified and his next-of-kin was notified Thursday. Police say they are now looking into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.