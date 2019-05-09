

CTV Regina





Police are looking for information after they say a man was injured in a shooting in the city’s east end.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Harding Street around 2:35 a.m. for reports of loud banging sounds in the area.

When officers arrived, a man injured from a gunshot wound was found in a vehicle. Police say the man was taken to hospital by EMS. Police searched the area but didn’t find any suspects.

Police say they don’t believe the victim was randomly targeted and there is no risk to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.