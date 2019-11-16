REGINA -- A 66-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Friday evening.

Police and EMS were called to the intersection of Dewdney Ave. and Robinson St. around 9:40 p.m. The man was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The name of the man will not be released by the Regina Police Service at this time.

After investigation, police say the eastbound vehicle hit the man while he was walking north in the west cross walk through the intersection.

Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner are continuing the investigation into the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.