

CTV News Regina





A 22-year-old man was sent to hospital after he was stabbed during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning.

Police say officers were sent to the 5000 block of 4 Ave. around 2 a.m., after a reported street robbery. When they arrived on scene, they found the injured man.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A K9 unit tracked a blood trail to a vehicle owned by the victim, in the 900 block of Grey St.

One of the suspects involved in the incident is described as a 5-9 tall man, wearing a tan sweater, khaki pants and a black hat. Another woman was involved, but no description is available for her.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Call Crime Stoppers.