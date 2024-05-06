Rainfall warnings issued for southwest Sask.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of southwest Saskatchewan Monday morning with as much as 75 millimetres (mm) of precipitation expected by Wednesday.

Included in the warning is Maple Creek, Eastend and Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

“A trough of low pressure developing over extreme southwest Saskatchewan into Alberta will bring significant precipitation to the area over the next couple of days. Showers with the risk of a thunderstorm or two are expected to begin near noon and continue throughout the remainder of the day and through Tuesday,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said on its website.

Localized flooding in low-lying areas will be possible, ECCC said, adding people need to watch for possible washouts of roads near rivers, creeks and culverts.

According to ECCC, other regions of the province may seen between 25 and 50 mm.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” ECCC said.

Sunshine is expected to return for much of the province, including Regina an warned areas on Wednesday.

Current watches and warnings can be read here.