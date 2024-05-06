REGINA
Regina

    • Rainfall warnings issued for southwest Sask.

    Share

    Rainfall warnings have been issued for parts of southwest Saskatchewan Monday morning with as much as 75 millimetres (mm) of precipitation expected by Wednesday.

    Included in the warning is Maple Creek, Eastend and Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park. 

    “A trough of low pressure developing over extreme southwest Saskatchewan into Alberta will bring significant precipitation to the area over the next couple of days. Showers with the risk of a thunderstorm or two are expected to begin near noon and continue throughout the remainder of the day and through Tuesday,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said on its website.

    Localized flooding in low-lying areas will be possible, ECCC said, adding people need to watch for possible washouts of roads near rivers, creeks and culverts.

    According to ECCC, other regions of the province may seen between 25 and 50 mm.

    “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” ECCC said.

    Sunshine is expected to return for much of the province, including Regina an warned areas on Wednesday.

    Current watches and warnings can be read here

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Avian flu: Risk to humans grows as outbreaks spread, warns expert

    H5N1 or avian flu is decimating wildlife around the world and is now spreading among cattle in the United States, sparking concerns about 'pandemic potential' for humans. Now a health expert is urging Canada to scale up surveillance north of the border.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News