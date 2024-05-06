REGINA
Regina

    • SIRT investigating after women dies following Sask. RCMP investigation

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in this undated photo. (File image)
    Share

    Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will be conducting an investigation after a woman who was found to be in need of medical care in Swift Current died following a police response on Sunday.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers were called to South Service Road in Swift Current shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday where they found the woman and determined she was in need of medical care.

    RCMP said the woman was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act before EMS transported her to hospital.

    While EMS was transporting the woman she went into medical distress and was pronounced dead at the hospital, RCMP said.

    “As required by The Police Act, 1990, Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT). SIRT will investigate the Saskatchewan RCMP’s interaction with the deceased and the circumstances of her death,” RCMP said in the release.

    Police had warned the public of an increased presence on South Service Road in Swift Current throughout the day Sunday.

    RCMP said the woman's family has been notified, her name and age were not released. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Avian flu: Risk to humans grows as outbreaks spread, warns expert

    H5N1 or avian flu is decimating wildlife around the world and is now spreading among cattle in the United States, sparking concerns about 'pandemic potential' for humans. Now a health expert is urging Canada to scale up surveillance north of the border.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News