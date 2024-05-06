SIRT investigating after women dies following Sask. RCMP investigation

Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) will be conducting an investigation after a woman who was found to be in need of medical care in Swift Current died following a police response on Sunday.

According to an RCMP news release, officers were called to South Service Road in Swift Current shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday where they found the woman and determined she was in need of medical care.

RCMP said the woman was taken into custody under the Mental Health Act before EMS transported her to hospital.

While EMS was transporting the woman she went into medical distress and was pronounced dead at the hospital, RCMP said.

“As required by The Police Act, 1990, Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT). SIRT will investigate the Saskatchewan RCMP’s interaction with the deceased and the circumstances of her death,” RCMP said in the release.

Police had warned the public of an increased presence on South Service Road in Swift Current throughout the day Sunday.

RCMP said the woman's family has been notified, her name and age were not released.