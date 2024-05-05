REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. RCMP warns of increased police presence in Swift Current

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to avoid areas of Swift Current due to an ongoing investigation.

    In an update released Sunday afternoon, Sask. RCMP said that residents can expect an increased police presence on Swift Current’s South Service Road and Saskatchewan Drive.

    Police ask residents to avoid the areas where officers are present and to follow any direction provided by personnel on the ground.

    RCMP said an update on the investigation will be released as soon as possible.

    There is no imminent risk to public safety, police said.

