A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a shooting on Halloween.

Police were called to the 100 block of Dorothy Street around 9:43 p.m., where they found the victim, who was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Officers don’t have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.