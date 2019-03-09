

CTV Regina





A 25-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed early in the morning on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1000 blk of Argyle St. after a report of an injured person. The man was found at the scene and transported to hospital by EMS. Police said his injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information that can assist in the continuing investigation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.