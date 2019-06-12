

CTV Regina





A man is in hospital with “critical” injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 14th Avenue and Hamilton Street around 4:35 a.m. According to police, a 53-year-old man was taken to hospital with critical injuries from a stab wound.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.