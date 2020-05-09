REGINA -- Police used a taser several times during the arrest of a man on Friday.

Officers were called to Lorne Street and 11 Ave. after a report of a man smashing windows with a long piece of metal rebar.

When police arrived on scene, the man was found swinging the metal. After being challenged by officers, the man dropped the bar. Police say the man then picked it up again and swung it at the officers.

Police used a taser on the man but it was not effective.

The man then swung the bar and broke the windshield of a police vehicle. Police attempted to use the taser on the man a second time, but it was again ineffective.

Police say the man then got in the police vehicle and tried to put it in gear.

The officers used the taser on the man again, with limited effectiveness. Police were able to remove the man from the vehicle and subdued him by deploying the taser a fourth time.

EMS examined the man who had minor injuries.

As a result, a 31-year-old man is facing several charges including 14 counts of mischief, attempted theft of a vehicle and assault on a peace officer with a weapon.

He will appear in Provincial Court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.