Man who allegedly shot fireworks at Ontario police, arrested in Canora: Sask. RCMP

A man wanted by Peel Regional Police in Ontario was tracked down and arrested by Saskatchewan RCMP.

On March 17, Peel Regional Police requested assistance from the Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team (STRT) in tracking down a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

The 50-year-old man from Ontario was wanted for three counts of mischief, one count of flight from police and three counts of uttering threats, a news release said.

The charges stemmed from incidents on March 12 and March 16 when the suspect allegedly shot fireworks at three divisions of the Peel Regional Police before calling several others and uttering threats.

At around 12:30 p.m., Yorkton STRT found a vehicle parked at a motel in Canora, Sask. with its licence plate removed.

Police suspected that the licence plate was removed as a way to hide the vehicle from police, the release explained.

Officers witnessed the suspect at the hotel and moved in to arrest him.

The suspect refused to comply with police and locked himself in his motel room.

He was eventually arrested following a brief foot chase, according to RCMP.

Multiple RCMP detachments executed a search warrant on the suspect’s hotel room and vehicle, and found the missing licence plate, as well as 28 additional Ontario and Saskatchewan licence plates.

The accused will be returned to Ontario to face his charges in provincial court.