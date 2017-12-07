The man who killed a young mother in a drunk driving crash has been sentenced to three years in prison at Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Brendan Sugar, 29, killed Adrienne Daigneault when he crashed into the SUV she was a passenger in on Albert Street and 25th Avenue on Oct. 8, 2016. Sugar rear-ended the SUV, which was stopped at a red light, while travelling at a high rate of speed.

Daigneault died at the scene of the crash. She left behind a fiancé, and a young son.

Sugar pleaded guilty to the charge of impaired driving causing death. He also received a five-year driving suspension.