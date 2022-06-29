Mandatory sprinkler systems in new residential builds, Regina road upgrades on city council agenda

Mandatory fire sprinkler systems in new residential builds and the Arcola Avenue corridor study are some of the items on Regina City Council’s agenda for its Wednesday afternoon meeting.

City administration recommended necessary bylaws be prepared to make it mandatory for newly constructed residential builds in the city to include a fire sprinkler system.

If approved and moved through, the new regulation would take effect in January 2023.

A total of 16 groups are scheduled to speak about the recommendation.

It’s expected mandatory fire sprinkler systems would add around $5,000 to new residential builds in some scenarios.

During executive committee, Mayor Sandra Masters expressed her concerns that affordability would become an issue if the recommendation was approved.

Masters was one of only two votes against the recommendation during executive committee.

“We've heard from industry on both sides but we haven't heard from residents and so when it comes to housing affordability, I do know that is a number one issue for the City of Regina residents,” Masters said.

If approved, the new bylaw would include apartments, condominiums, townhouses, rowhouses sixplexes, fourplexes, duplexes and houses.

ARCOLA AVENUE CORRIDOR STUDY

The Arcola Avenue Corridor study laid out a sweeping list of proposed improvements to roadways in the southeast part of Regina that would amount to a total estimated cost of around $76 million.

Two recommendations from administration will be discussed in regards to the study.

The first is that council direct administration to include a consultant’s long term recommendations in future planning of the project.

The second is having administration bring a supplementary report to council during the next budget consideration.

That would include planning to redistribute $42.3 million from long to medium term project planning to speed up the process of the project and also possible financial implications that could come with speeding up the project.

Between 2016 and 2020 there were 639 collisions reported to police on Arcola Ave. between Park St. Chuka Blvd.

More details to come…