Swift Current RCMP investigating fatal Highway 1 crash

Saskatchewan RCMP have confirmed that a previously reported “serious collision” near Swift Current has resulted in a death.

In an update released Monday afternoon, RCMP confirmed that one person had died as a result of two-vehicle collision in the area on Sunday.

On June 2, at around 3:50 p.m., RCMP in Swift Current received a report of a crash involving a car and semi at the intersection of Highway 1 and Range Road 625.

Police and local paramedics responded. The driver and sole occupant of the car was declared dead at the scene.

He was identified as a 34-year-old man from Swift Current. His family has been notified.

The semi driver was assessed by EMS at the scene.

Police continue their investigation with the help of an RCMP crash reconstructionist.

Highway 1's eastbound lanes were completely closed following the crash, as police remained on scene.

Traffic returned to normal several hours following the incident.