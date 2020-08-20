REGINA -- The City of Regina announced masks will be mandatory on all Regina Transit routes as it prepares to increase service.

On Aug. 31 the City of Regina said it will increase service on some routes as it anticipated increased ridership as high school students return to in-class learning.

Buses will be running at capacity, roughly 34 to 37 people per bus, which is why masks will be required.

“Passengers can wear non-medical cloth face masks, including alternative coverings like a bandana, in two layers wrapped around the mouth and nose,” the City said in a news release. “Exemptions will be in place for children under five years of age, persons with medical conditions, or those who cannot place or remove masks without assistance.”

The City of Regina said passengers who do not have masks will still be allowed on buses, and disposable masks will be provided for a time at select locations.