REGINA -- Many school activities will resume with certain pandemic protocols in place, including mandatory masking, according to return to school details release by Regina’s public and Catholic school boards.

On Friday, the government updated its COVID-19 guidance for schools, recommending children under the age of 12 and unvaccinated teachers and support staff wear masks in Saskatchewan schools.

After consultation with Regina-area medical health officers, Regina Public Schools has determined it will return to the semester system and reintroduce recesses, body breaks, noon-hour breaks and lunch, physical education and extra-curricular activities. Overnight trips and activities will not happen.

“We’re doing what’s safe, what we believe is safe, what we’ve learned is safe,” said Terry Lazarou, supervisor of communications for Regina Public Schools.

Similar protocols were echoed in the Regina Catholic Schools Division's (RCSD) Return to School Plan released Monday.

“The plan does allow a return to many of the activities that are essential to school culture and student mental health and well-being,” RCSD said in a news release. “We are committed to supporting our staff as we re-introduce many of these activities while regularly communicating with our health experts to ensure they are conducted in a safe environment.”

Efforts to cohort and maintain physical distancing will continue, as well as disinfecting and hygiene practices.

Regina area public health will continue contact tracing.

“Students, staff and visitors in elementary schools are required to wear masks at all times in schools and on Regina Public transportation,” Regina Public Schools said in a news release. “Students and staff do not have to wear masks while outdoors on school grounds, provided they maintain physical distance.”

Mask use is strongly recommended for all high school students and staff.'

The decisions by the school divisions were made after consultations with Regina-area medical health officers and with the government’s guidance in mind, but NDP education critic Carla Beck said these decisions shouldn’t fall on the boards. Beck said she believes the government should have done more at the provincial level.

“If we want to prioritize children in the classroom, which I really, really think we should and I think they deserve it, then the the grown ups have to make better decisions,” said Beck.

Minister of Education Dustin Duncan told CTV News that public health officers determined it’s safe to return to “traditional in-class learning.”

Sean Chase, director of education at RCSD, said when speaking with colleagues from across the province, he found their overall COVID-19 implications are different than they are here in Regina.

“While sometimes a blanket statement does help us from an administration stand point, we certainly respect why it doesn’t necessarily make sense to have the same rules across the province of Saskatchewan,” said Chase.

Regina Public Schools says a more detailed division-wide plan will be available in the coming days. The RCSD plan can be read on their website.

PRAIRIE VALLEY SCHOOL DIVISION

The Prairie Valley School Division (PVSD) announced masks will be mandatory for all students under the age of 12, the school division said in a statement Tuesday.

The mask rules also apply to everyone in classrooms where students under that age are present. Masking will also be mandatory on school buses.

The school division said masking is strongly recommended for students 12 and older in classrooms.

“Arriving at this plan required much discussion and soul searching,” PVSD Director Luc Lerminiaux, said in a statement.

“We recognize these measures will not satisfy everyone. However, we have a strong moral obligation to protect those who have not yet been vaccinated because they are not yet eligible.”

PVSD previously announced there would be no restrictions for the 2021-22 school year.