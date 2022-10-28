Melville's Terry Puhl throwing ceremonial first pitch at game 1 of World Series

Melville, Sask’s. Terry Puhl will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at game one of the World Series Friday night between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros.

Puhl, 66, is a member of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame and a 2022 inductee into the Astros Hall of Fame.

In a release, Major League Baseball (MLB) recognizes Puhl as a key contributor in the 1980 National League Championship Series (NLCS) between the Astros and Phillies.

Puhl had a career average of .280 and recorded 62 home runs and 435 RBIs in 1,530 regular season games.

He also has a career fielding percentage of .993.

Puhl played 15 seasons in the MLB, 14 of those with the Houston Astros.

He finished his career with the Kansas City Royals in 1991.