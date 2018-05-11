

CTV Regina





Current and former Regina Pat Canadians players will play in a tournament on Friday night to remember the youngest person killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Adam Herold, 16, was one of the 16 people killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi-trailer on Highway 35 on April 6. Thirteen people were injured in the crash.

Herold only played eight games with the Broncos. He was called up to help the team in their playoff run after finishing his regular season as captain of the Pat Canadians.

On Friday, past and present Pat Canadians players – some of whom played with Herold – will take part in two 75 minute games at the Co-operators Centre in Regina.

Admission to the event is by donation. All the funds will go into the Adam Herold Legacy Memorial Fund, created to keep Herold’s memory alive.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.