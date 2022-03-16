'Menstruation education': Regina man aims to break stigma around talking about periods
A Regina man is celebrating International Women’s History Month by learning about menstrual cycles.
Matt Thompson, owner of Tall Grass Apparel, said men aren’t taught a lot about menstrual cycles, even though about 50 per cent of the population goes through them.
“It’s just something I realized I knew nothing about,” Thompson said. “I was just like this is something I need to know about.”
Thompson created a series of events he’s calling “Menstruation Education” focusing on teaching men about periods and breaking the stigma about it being an awkward conversation.
“It shouldn’t be taboo, but it kind of is to talk about. I’m hoping that it becomes more of an everyday simple conversation,” Thompson said.
He’s teamed up with a local pharmacist to release a series of videos about common misconceptions and lessons about feminine hygiene products.
“I learned a lot about the different products and how there are different ones for different stages, I learned about the Diva Cup which I didn’t really know anything about,” he added. “I also learned just how every woman is different and I honestly never really thought about it. It was quite the eye opening experience for me.”
Sarah Kozusko, a pharmacist at Queen City Wellness Pharmacy, said in the videos that some menstruating people may experience light flow for a few days, or a heavier flow.
“It might last for weeks out of the month, it might last a whole month, it might barely even be noticeable, it might be every few months, Kuzosku said. “Depending on where you are in your life and how your health is.”
She said it’s great to see men taking upon themselves to learn more as she believes everybody should be able to talk openly about their bodies and understand each other’s bodies in a non-sexual way.
Kozusko hopes those participating in “Menstruation Education” learn that periods aren’t a dirty secret, or dirty in general.
“A menstrual pad is no dirtier than a Kleenex from a bloody nose. One is looked at with more disgust and shame than the other and we need to flip the conversation on that,” She said.
Thompson is hosting a round table for men on Saturday to openly talk and ask questions about menstrual cycles.
The round table will be over Zoom or Microsoft Teams with 10 participants. Thompson is looking for five more people to participate.
Those interested can contact Thompson through the Tall Grass Apparel website or social media platforms.
The store is also collecting feminine hygiene products that will be donated to the Cathedral Community Fridge at the end of the month.
Those who donate will get 15 per cent off their purchase at the store.
