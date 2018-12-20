

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





An acreage east of Regina has been converted into a winter wonderland to raise awareness for mental health.

Ian Moats has made sure that his property near McLean is very merry, but mostly bright leading up to Christmas this year. What started as one decorated tree in 2009 has snowballed into much more.

“Then it became two trees. Lights are on sale and it became half a dozen trees, and it’s just continued to keep growing,” said Moats.

This year the trees and structures across his property are covered with over 35,000 Christmas lights. It was just for fun in the beginning, but last year Moats converted the lights show to a fundraiser for the Mental Health Unit at the Regina General Hospital, a cause close to his heart.

“We have mental health issues run in the family. My daughter has been in the unit several times,” said Moats.

The money goes towards replacing worn out recreational supplies for the Mental Health Unit. Just like Santa Claus, Moats has a list of goodies that he picks up.

“Staff from the unit gives me a list of the things they need. I go purchase the things they need. That way nothing gets lost in the shuffle and they get the things they want,” said Moats.

Last year he raised around $1,300 for the unit, and this year they have already eclipsed that mark, already reaching $1,200.

Moats still has another open house planned for Saturday night, that he expects to be his biggest fundraising day.