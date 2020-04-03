Minhas Sask Distillery has put its alcohol production on hold, instead making hand sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The distillery says it’s donating Minhas Sask Hand Sanitizer to essential services and frontline workers, including women’s shelters, emergency call centres, fire departments, food banks and essential retail services.

Sanitizer can also be purchased by the general public starting on Friday evening at the company’s stores in Regina and Saskatoon.

There will be purchasing limits in place, the distillery said.

There are plexiglass shields for cashiers at the stores, which are sanitized hourly.

Minhas says it’s using a WHO-recommended recipe that is 80 per cent alcohol.