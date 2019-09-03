The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings have released Weyburn-born center Brett Jones.

The former University of Regina Rams offensive lineman has spent the last three seasons in the NFL with both the Vikings and the New York Giants.

Jones survived the team’s final round of roster cuts ahead of the regular season, but was released in order for the Vikings to sign wide receiver Josh Doctson on Tuesday.

The #Vikings have signed WR @JDoc_son.



In a corresponding move, C Brett Jones has been released.



— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 3, 2019

Prior to heading to the NFL, Jones was a notable member of the Canadian Football League’s Calgary Stampeders.

Jones was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2013 and won Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2014.