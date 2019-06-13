

CTV Regina





Police say there were minor injuries after a crash on McCarthy Boulevard on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the crash at the intersection of Ninth Avenue North and McCarthy Boulevard around 5:50 p.m. According to police, a Ford Focus was turning left when it collided with a Chevy Silverado pulling a trailer. The person in the Focus, and the two passengers in the Silverado, was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

