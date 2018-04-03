

CTV Regina





A man from the Maple Creek area last seen more than six weeks ago at Cypress Hills Provincial Park, where he worked, has yet to be found, RCMP say.

The 52-year-old, Christopher Tuttle, was last seen Feb. 16 on the Saskatchewan side of the interprovincial park and last contacted his family, via phone, Feb. 18, according to Maple Creek RCMP Sgt. John Phipps.

Tuttle was employed in the park, but RCMP believe he had already left the park when he contacted family, Phipps said.

He was last seen driving a silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am and is described as white and about five-foot-nine or five-foot-10 in height, with an average build and short to medium grey hair, according to an RCMP news release.

He has significant wilderness experience and enjoys being on his own outdoors, but he’s usually in contact with family, the release stated. He has some health issues that may prevent him from interacting with people, but he is not considered a danger to others.

Anyone with information on Tuttle’s whereabouts is asked to call their local police, Maple Creek RCMP at 306-662-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.