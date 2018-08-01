

CTV Regina





The federal government has made changes to its carbon tax strategy to loosen the limits for large emitters, but Premier Scott Moe continues to stand in strong opposition calling the plan ‘economic poison’.

“We see the federal government starting to back up on applying this impact to our Canadian industries we see here today,” Moe said. “This is what we’ve been saying for the last two years.”

According to Premier Moe, the government has launched their appeal in opposition of the carbon tax.