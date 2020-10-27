Advertisement
Moe preparing cabinet for fall legislative session
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 1:39PM CST Last Updated Tuesday, October 27, 2020 3:56PM CST
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe makes his victory speech to media at the party’s campaign event in Saskatoon, Sask., on Oct. 26, 2020. (Liam Richards / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
REGINA -- Scott Moe said he will be announcing his cabinet in the coming days, in preparation for a fall legislative session.
At a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Moe reiterated that his party would keep its campaign commitments and would be looking to get to work on them in the house this year.
Moe’s Saskatchewan Party claimed its fourth straight majority government on Monday night.
More to come...