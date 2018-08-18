

CTV Regina





The Moose Jaw Police are investigating a death they believe to be a homicide.

On Friday at around 11:23 p.m. police were called to a residence in the north west area of Moose Jaw about a suspicious occurrence. Upon entering the home police discovered that a 21-year-old male was deceased.

The identity of the victim will not be released until family has been notified.

Police are continuing to investigate.