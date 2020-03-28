MOOSE JAW -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was seriously injured in an attempted murder in Moose Jaw on Friday.

Officers were called to a residence on 9 Ave. NE for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot.

The man was taken to Wigmore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say several people broke into the home armed with weapons and a gun and assaulted the man.

As a result of investigation, 36-year-old Jordan Shields of Moose Jaw was arrested in a neighbourhood on South Hill.

Shields will appear in court on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder, break and enter, assault with a weapon and a number of gun related offences.

A warrant was also issued for 41-year-old Shaun Clayton Robinson of Moose Jaw, for attempted murder and several other charges.

Police say Robinson is armed and dangerous and the public is being asked not to approach if they see him.

Anyone with information about Robinson's location is being asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600.