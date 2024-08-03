Moose Jaw teen charged after pointing pellet gun at people: police

An 18-year-old male has been charged in Moose Jaw after police say he pointed a firearm at a group of people on Friday.

In a news release, Moose Jaw police say they were called to an area near Langdon Crescent where the firearm the teen was carrying was then identified as a pellet gun.

Police said it was concealed in a bag before being taken out to intimidate the group that was known to the suspect.

The accused was arrested without incident and was charged with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Moose Jaw police said the teen will appear in court at a later date.