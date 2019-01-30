

Moosehead Breweries has donated $25,000 to help make Mac the Moose the World’s Largest Moose once again.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by the City of Moose Jaw and Tourism Moose Jaw.

“We love the fact that Moosehead will be a major supporter of the future work to our moose’s head,” Tourism Moose jaw executive director Jacki L’Huereux-Mason said in a press release.

“Tourism Moose Jaw will dedicate these funds to the upcoming renovation, and /or future rebuilding of our beloved Mac.”

The City of Moose Jaw announced on Jan. 21 that its iconic moose statue will be getting larger antlers to reclaim the title of World’s Largest Moose.

Mac lost the title in 2015, when Norway built a moose statue 30 centimetres taller.

“Moosehead’s contribution proves that we have an entire country behind our efforts to see Mac reclaim his title of World’s Largest Moose from our Norwegian counterparts,” Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said.

Moosehead Breweries is located in New Brunswick and, founded in 1867, is Canada’s oldest independent brewery.