A Moosomin man will spend four years in prison on charges of fraud and forgery against his former employer.

Gregor Gmerek was handed the sentence Tuesday afternoon at Yorkton Court of Queen’s Bench.

The charges against Gmerek alleged he had defrauded his then employer, a company called Prairie Livestock, of an amount totaling approximately $1.2 million between the years of 2008 and 2010.

The forgery charge is from a similar time frame, allegedly happening up until 2012.

Gmerek was found guilty on the fraud and forgery charges in June, while two other related charges were stayed.