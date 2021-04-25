REGINA -- Regina police have issued four tickets to protestors who attended a mass gathering in Regina on Saturday.

According to a news release from the Regina Police Service, 150 to 160 people attended a protest of Saskatchewan COVID-19 measures. Police said the event was peaceful and no arrests were made. Public Health Orders currently ban outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and more charges could be pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).