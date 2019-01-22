

Police in the province issued more than 300 charges for impaired driving in December, Saskatchewan Government Insurance says.

Police were focused on impaired driving during SGI’s December Traffic Safety Spotlight.

There were 352 impaired driving offences, including 306 criminal code charges and 46 roadside suspensions.

Police also reported 375 distracted driving offences, 287 seatbelt and car seat tickets and 4,771 speeding tickets.

Police will continue focusing on impaired driving for January’s Traffic Safety Spotlight.

Federal laws changed in December, allowing police to demand a breath sample from any driver they’ve pulled over. Saskatchewan police will also soon be able to use roadside saliva tests to detect cannabis use.

SGI is reminding anyone who is impaired by alcohol or drugs not to drive.