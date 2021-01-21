REGINA -- RCMP is investigating after more than 60 cows and calves were stolen from farmland near Moosomin.

In a crime advisory, RCMP said a local farmer had 35 cows and 28 calves go missing from multiple sections of land between Moosomin and Fairlight. The incident is being investigated as a theft.

The theft occurred between October and December 2020.

RCMP said Livestock Services is assisting in the investigation and will know if anyone attempts to sell the cows.

The missing cattle includes 22 black cows and 13 red cows. All cows were branded with a bar over a “TE.” The steer calves have green ear tags and heifer calves have yellow ear tags.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these cows is asked to call RCMP at 310-RCMP for immediate response, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).