The only thing you need to know is this…you just can’t stop at one of these soft and chewy cookies!

Makes about 40 cookies

PUMPKIN COOKIES

2 ¾ cups flour

1 ½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp ginger

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp cloves

1/8 tsp nutmeg

½ tsp salt

½ cup butter

¼ cup oil

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg

¼ cup honey

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup unsweetened pumpkin puree

½ cup granulated sugar, for coating the cookies

MAPLE DRIZZLE

1 cup icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla

3 tbsp maple syrup

1-2 tbsp milk

DIRECTIONS

In a medium bowl, measure the flour, soda, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and salt. Combine well and set aside.

Into a mixer bowl, add the butter, oil, and brown sugar. Beat on medium speed for 1 ½ minutes. Add the egg and beat another 30 seconds. Add the honey and vanilla and mix well. Add the pumpkin puree and mix. Add the flour mixture all at once and mix on low speed until the batter comes together. Batter will be soft. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for about 1 ½ to 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment. Place the 1/2 cup granulated sugar into a small bowl.

Roll the chilled dough into 1 ½” balls. Coat with the granulated sugar. Set on the baking sheet. Continue until you have a full baking sheet, spacing the cookies about 2 inches apart. Bake for 11-12 minutes. Set the tray on a rack to cool. Let cool 10 minutes before removing the cookies to the rack to cool completely.

Meanwhile, whisk together the icing sugar, vanilla, maple syrup and 1 tbsp milk. Add additional milk, if required. Using the whisk, drizzle the cooled cookies with the maple drizzle. Enjoy!